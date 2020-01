A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson Defense Minister of Armenia, confirmed this in a conversation with NEWS.am.

The incident took place on January 28.