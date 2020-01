January 29, 2020 13:08

Press Conference of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh took place

Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded in the nine months, as well as the 9.8% economic activity according to the annual results allow to expect higher economic growth rate for the last year than it is envisaged in the mid-term expenditure plan for 2019-2021.