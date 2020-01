On 28 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and Prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited one of the military units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army located in the north-western sector of the republic and participated in a solemn ceremony of handing over keys from a newly built dwelling house to the families of officers, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President congratulated the servicemen on the occasion of the Homeland Defender's Day and the housewarming wishing them safe service and all the best.

On the same day President Sahakyan was present at an opening of a new armory of a military unit located in the republic's northern part.