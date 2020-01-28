On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of the Army Day.

January 28, 2020, 11:59 Artsakh celebrates Army Day

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Bako Sahakayn, primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh NA Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, other high-ranking state officials, servicemen, freedom fighters laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of World War II, the tombs of the Artsakh Liberation War martyrs and the monument to the missing freedom fighters. President Bako Sahakayn, primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh NA Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, other high-ranking state officials, servicemen, freedom fighters laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of World War II, the tombs of the Artsakh Liberation War martyrs and the monument to the missing freedom fighters.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress” , Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan congratulated the whole Armenians in Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora on the Day of Homeland Defender. According to him, the most important step in the creation of the Armenian statehood was the creation of the army that stopped the movement of genocidal Azerbaijanis. “The Armenian army is the most important guarantee of our peace and security.