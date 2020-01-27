Spokeswoman of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan issued a comment on the implementation period following Brexit (the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union).

January 27, 2020, 16:40 Armenia comments on implementation period following Brexit

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The full comment of the MFA spokesperson is presented below:

“In accordance with the revised Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration agreed at the European Council on 17 October 2019, the UK and the EU concurred that existing international agreements would continue to apply for the duration of the transition period from the entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement until the end of December 2020.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia fully supports this continuity and is ready to grant reciprocal rights to the UK during the implementation period, having in mind the need to ensure stability and certainty in relations with the UK until the end of 2020”.