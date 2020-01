Candidate from ALDE group, Belgian senator Hendrik Daems has been elected the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACA).

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was the only candidate running for the position.

“I want to sincerely thank you for your trust”, he said at the PACE session, expressing hope that during his tenure he will manage to visit all member states of PACE.