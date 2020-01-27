Slovenian Prime Minister resigns

Prime Minister of Slovenia Marjan Sarec announced his resignation on January 27.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Mr. Sarec said he would send his resignation letter to the parliament, Interfax reported.

He said the reason of his resignation is that his government is losing support. He called on holding an early election. “Now I am unable to meet people’s expectations, but I will be able to fulfill my promises after elections”, he said.

Earlier today Slovenian Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj also announced his decision to resign.