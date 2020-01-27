The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. Arayik Harutyunyan

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh's presidential candidate, the leader of the ''Free Motherland'' party Arayik Harutyunyan said this in the city of Vorotan, Kashatag region, adding that significant changes are also expected in the direction of the resettlement program.

“Dear compatriots! The next important link connecting Artsakh to the Motherland will be the capital construction and asphalting of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. This is the vision of our political team regarding the development of the southern wing of the republic.

A few days ago, during the meeting with the party activists in Vorotan, Kashatagh region, I announced that it would be one of our priority programs in case of success in the forthcoming nationwide elections.

The example of Vardenis-Martakert highway shows that in a very short period of time it has significantly changed the development of the settlements in the region. The south wing of Artsakh also has enormous economic potential to be used, and the well-improved road will play an important role for its usage..

During the meeting I stated that significant changes are also expected in the direction of resettlement. Our goal is to bring the population of Artsakh from150,000 to 200,000 by 2030 as a result of a review of natural growth and repatriation programs. I am convinced that it is realistic and we will succeed,'' said Harutyunyan.