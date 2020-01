A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in Georgia, 36 kilometers away from Stepantsminda, the National Seismic Monitoring Center said, reports Sputnik News.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The quake was reported at 01:00 Georgia time. The epicenter of the quake was near North Ossetia.

There are no reports on the victims and demolition.