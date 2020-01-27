US State Department urges Iraq to protect diplomatic facilities

The US State Department commented on the shelling of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The MFA calls on Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect diplomatic facilities.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Department noted that the situation in Iraq 'remains tense', and 'Iran-supported groups continue to pose a threat' to security, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti. According to the representative of the US MFA, over the course of six months, Iraq has committed more than 14 attacks by Iran and Iran-supported formations against the US military and diplomats. Several people were injured in the rocket fire of the 'green zone' and the US Embassy in Baghdad. Three shells fell on the territory of the complex, one of which hit the dining room. The evacuation of people inside the building was carried out.