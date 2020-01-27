Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information was provided by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia in response to a Sputnik Armenia inquiry, news.am reports.

January 27, 2020, 12:30 Armenia discussing with Iran, Turkmenistan natural gas supply by swap

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Regarding buying gas from Turkmenistan by swap, we inform that negotiations are held regularly between Turkmenistan and Iran," the statement said.

But agreements have not yet been reached on the volume, price, transit, and payment method of this natural gas.

Armenia plans to purchase natural gas via Turkmenistan through this swap system, according to which Ashgabat will supply fuel to the northern provinces of Iran, while Tehran will supply its natural gas to Yerevan, increasing its volumes.