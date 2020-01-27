Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting in Geneva, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On January 29 and 30 in Geneva, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, with mediation and participation of the Co-Chairs. A wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be touched upon”, the MFA spokeswoman said.