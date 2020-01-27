Artsakhpress

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting in Geneva, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On January 29 and 30 in Geneva, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, with mediation and participation of the Co-Chairs. A wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be touched upon”, the MFA spokeswoman said.


     

Armenia comments on implementation period following Brexit

Spokeswoman of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan issued a comment on the implementation period following Brexit (the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union).

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Artsakh celebrates Army Day

On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of the Army Day.

Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions

2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems to introducing a new food supply system for the troops – the Armenian Armed Forces are steadily perfecting their efficiency and combat-readiness.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 106 as China tightens measures

