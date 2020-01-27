19 soldiers killed in attack on Mali army camp

Nineteen soldiers were killed and five wounded in an attack on an army camp in central Mali before dawn on Sunday, an army spokesman and a local official told Reuters, according to France 24.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. They entered the camp near the village of Sokolo at about 0500 GMT, opened fire, destroyed some structures and left soon after, said Balco Ba, a deputy administrator in the nearby town of Niono.