The number of victims of a new type of pneumonia in China has increased to 80, the number of confirmed cases of those who contracted the disease has climbed above 2,700, China’s Wangyi news portal said citing local authorities, reports TASS.

January 27, 2020, 10:37 Death toll in Chinese coronavirus rises to 80

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier reports pointed to 57 deaths. According to the official statistics, most cases (76) are still concentrated in the central Hubei Province with its administrative center of Wuhan. It is followed by the Guangdong Province (south) and Zhejiang Province (east). Sixty-eight patients were identified in Beijing, while the Heilongjiang Province neighboring Russia has 16 detected cases with one person dead from the disease.