A criminal case has been launched in connection conscripts Henri-Hayk Zakarian and Armen Mesropyan sustaining gunshot wounds, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

January 24, 2020, 17:20 Criminal case launched into soldiers’ getting wounded in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Private Zakarian was wounded in the head, whereas Junior Sergeant Mesropyan—in the right arm. An investigation is underway.