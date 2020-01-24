Criminal case launched into soldiers’ getting wounded in Artsakh

A criminal case has been launched in connection conscripts Henri-Hayk Zakarian and Armen Mesropyan sustaining gunshot wounds, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the Presidential Office stated.
Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) delivered remarks...
President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset,...
US President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform...
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines...
In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...
On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...
In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his voice with artificial vocal chords.
Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln...
The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...
The Yerevan-bound passenger plane left the airport of Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday morning, but about...
Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian...
In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens'...
207 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2019 against the 204 applications submitted in 2018.
Henri-Hayk Zakaryan, the soldier wounded in Artsakh, was operated on. Sahak Ohanyan, Head of the Military...
Two servicemen of the Artsakh military have been wounded in an incident at their military base, Armenian...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council...
The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
