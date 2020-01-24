Artsakhpress

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Prince Charles of the Great Britain on Friday visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan said in a post on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was greeted by Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informed Father Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Patriarchate. On behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem His Eminence gifted the prince an Armenian ceramic handmade plate. Sevan Gharibian also remembered the famous sentence of Hitler, “Who after all remembers the Armenian Genocide?” He expressed hope that instead of might the justice will become right.

     

Armen Sarkissian participates in 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the Presidential Office stated.

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice

Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his voice with artificial vocal chords.

Criminal case launched into soldiers’ getting wounded in Artsakh

A criminal case has been launched in connection conscripts Henri-Hayk Zakarian and Armen Mesropyan sustaining gunshot wounds, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

