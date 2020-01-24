Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the opening ceremony of the Turkish-German University with memorable gifts: an elegant inlaid mirror and helmet, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

January 24, 2020, 16:25 Erdogan presents Merkel with antique mirror and helmet

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Similar mirrors in expensive frames and helmets were used in palaces and symbolize strength, luxury and wealth. Merkel is on a working visit to Istanbul. She intends to discuss with Erdogan the situation in Libya, Syria, economic cooperation.