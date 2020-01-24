A number of Artsakh hospitals have been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment

The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided with medical equipment and necessary furniture worth about 365 million drams. As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic Arayik Baghryan told a press conference Wednesday.

The minister noted that the maternity department of Hadrut regional medical union has been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment with the support of the State.

At present the Hadrut Regional Emergency Medical Unit is being renovated and equipped by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It is also planned to organize trainings for relevant specialists. The department will be put into operation in March-April 2020.

With the support of the Committee, the basement of the medical unit has been renovated. With the funding from the state budget, the second floor of the building of Stepanakert's Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection, maternity ward, post-natal ward and neonatal ward have been renovated.

“The construction of a new building for Karvachar regional medical union is underway, " said Baghryan.

In response to Artsakhpress' question about the construction stage of a new maternity hospital in Stepanakert, Arayik Baghryan answered that the construction of the hospital, which is being carried out by the means of a Russian-based benefactor, is now suspended because the benefactor has financial problems.