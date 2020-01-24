Healthcare expenditures for 2019 amounted to 6 bln 923mln drams. Artsakh Minister of Healthcare

Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln drams, instead of last year’s 6 billion 151 million drams.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic Arayik Baghryan told a press conference Wednesday. Overall 2019’s performance comprised 6 billion 720 million AMD; the budget was executed by 97,1 %.