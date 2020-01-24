Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Culture

Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition

Henri-Hayk Zakaryan, the soldier wounded in Artsakh, was operated on. Sahak Ohanyan, Head of the Military Medical Department of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, stated this at a press conference today, news.am reports.

Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition

Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the operation was completed 1.5 hours ago, it was successful, but the soldier is still in stable but critical condition.
 
Ohanyan informed that the servicemen is in the Martakert hospital, then he will be transferred to Stepanakert, and when his condition stabilizes, the matter of whether to transfer him to Yerevan will be discussed if Artsakh colleagues make such a request.
 
"The hospital in Stepanakert has all the necessary equipment," Sahak Ohanyan added. "The transfer to Yerevan is conditioned by the fact that each stage of treatment assumes to be at the corresponding medical facility."
 
As reported earlier, on January 24, at about 6:55am, Artsakh Defense Army servicemen Henri-Hayk Zakaryan (born in 2001) and Armen Mesropyan (born in 2000) sustained gunshot wounds at a Defense Army military unit located in a northerly direction, and under yet unknown circumstances. Zakaryan's health condition is assessed as critical. An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

     

Politics

Armen Sarkissian participates in 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Italian MP Giulio Centemero delivers remarks on anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku

Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) delivered remarks...

President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset,...

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with Cypriot counterpart

US President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform...

Armen Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines...

Lernik Hovhannisyan sums up the work of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic for 2019

In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...

Armenia President to attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...

Economy

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.

All news from section

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Society

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice

Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his voice with artificial vocal chords.

All news from section

A number of Artsakh hospitals have been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment

The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...

Yerevan-bound plane returns to Russia airport

The Yerevan-bound passenger plane left the airport of Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday morning, but about...

Russian PM awards EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Stolypin Medal 1st Class

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian...

The number of foreign citizens' marriages registered in Artsakh increased

In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens'...

Number of divorces increases in Artsakh

207 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2019 against the 204 applications submitted in 2018.

Number of marriages reduces in Artsakh

In 2019, 836 marriages were registered in Artsakh instead of 899 cases of the previous year.

Military

Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition

Henri-Hayk Zakaryan, the soldier wounded in Artsakh, was operated on. Sahak Ohanyan, Head of the Military Medical Department of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, stated this at a press conference today, news.am reports.

All news from section

Two servicemen wounded in Artsakh military base incident

Two servicemen of the Artsakh military have been wounded in an incident at their military base, Armenian...

Bako Sahakyan attends meeting of Defense Army’s Military Council

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council...

Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military

The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice
A number of Artsakh hospitals have been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment
Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition
UN officials barred from using WhatsApp since June 2019
Yerevan-bound plane returns to Russia airport
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

All news from section

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

All news from section

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

All news from section

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

International

UN officials barred from using WhatsApp since June 2019

All news from section

Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit

Death toll in China’s new coronavirus outbreak reaches 26

Zarif: Iran Is Open for Dialogue with Neighbors

Most Read

month

week

day

Search