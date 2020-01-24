Henri-Hayk Zakaryan, the soldier wounded in Artsakh, was operated on. Sahak Ohanyan, Head of the Military Medical Department of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, stated this at a press conference today, news.am reports.

January 24, 2020, 13:31 Serviceman wounded in Artsakh undergoes surgery, he is in stable but critical condition

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the operation was completed 1.5 hours ago, it was successful, but the soldier is still in stable but critical condition.

Ohanyan informed that the servicemen is in the Martakert hospital, then he will be transferred to Stepanakert, and when his condition stabilizes, the matter of whether to transfer him to Yerevan will be discussed if Artsakh colleagues make such a request.

"The hospital in Stepanakert has all the necessary equipment," Sahak Ohanyan added. "The transfer to Yerevan is conditioned by the fact that each stage of treatment assumes to be at the corresponding medical facility."

As reported earlier, on January 24, at about 6:55am, Artsakh Defense Army servicemen Henri-Hayk Zakaryan (born in 2001) and Armen Mesropyan (born in 2000) sustained gunshot wounds at a Defense Army military unit located in a northerly direction, and under yet unknown circumstances. Zakaryan's health condition is assessed as critical. An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.