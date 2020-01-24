Yerevan-bound plane returns to Russia airport

The Yerevan-bound passenger plane left the airport of Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday morning, but about an hour later, the plane, which had 65 passengers and 6 crew members on board, had to return to the airport.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The plane returned because of a malfunctioning brake sensor that began to sound. No one was hurt, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

"The plane landed successfully at the departure airport," the statement said, in particular. “The passengers and crew members were not injured. The plane was not damaged." The investigation department is investigating the incident.