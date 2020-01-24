Armen Sarkissian participates in 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Forum, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism”, was held in Yad Vashem, the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust. Leaders from over 40 countries, including Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland gathered at Yad Vashem, as well high-ranking officials from other countries. President of Israel Reuven Rivlin opened the Forum and thanked the participating countries for the solidarity, calling on them to remember and never forget.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice-President Mike Pence and many others delivered remarks at the Forum. In the frameworks of the Forum the Armenian President had brief meetings with US Vice-President Mike Pence, Prince Charles of UK, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the Presidents of Germany, Italy, Portugal, etc. The Heads of state laid wreaths at the memorial dedicated to the Warsaw ghetto uprising and paid tribute to the memory of the Holocaust victims.