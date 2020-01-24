U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz visit the White House next week, Reuters reports.

January 24, 2020, 10:26 Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The political aspects of the peace initiative have been closely guarded. Only the economic proposals have been unveiled. Trump discussed the timing of the plan’s release with two architects of the plan, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, on Air Force One while returning to Washington from Switzerland on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to the Miami area for a political event, Trump said Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but that “it’s actually very positive for them.”