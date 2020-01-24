Two servicemen wounded in Artsakh military base incident

Two servicemen of the Artsakh military have been wounded in an incident at their military base, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At least one person's life is not in danger," he wrote on Facebook. "We will inform about the situation as is the order."

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh in turn released a statement on the incident, noting that the two servicemen were wounded early morning Friday in circumstances that are yet to be revealed. An investigation has been launched.