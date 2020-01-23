Number of divorces increases in Artsakh

207 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2019 against the 204 applications submitted in 2018.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: 95 cases of the registered divorces were based on the joint application of couples, 110 –through court and 2 cases based on the request of one of the spouses. Ararat Danielyan, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh said at the press conference held on January 23.

The average age of those choosing to separate is 35, with women filing for divorce more often. 127 of the divorced couples have an underage child.