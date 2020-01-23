In 2019, 836 marriages were registered in Artsakh instead of 899 cases of the previous year.

January 23, 2020, 16:01 Number of marriages reduces in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh Ararat Danielyan said at today's press conference.