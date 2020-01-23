Number of marriages reduces in Artsakh

In 2019, 836 marriages were registered in Artsakh instead of 899 cases of the previous year.
Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) delivered remarks on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Baku.
President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset,...
US President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform...
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines...
In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...
On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on...
In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan with the Stolypin Medal 1st Class.
In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens'...
207 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2019 against the 204 applications submitted in 2018.
In 2019, the number of births in the republic amounted to 2131 as compared to 2336 births of the previous...
The Economist has published its Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2019, surveying 167 countries across...
On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office stated.
The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
