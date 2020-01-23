Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019

In 2019, the number of births in the republic amounted to 2131 as compared to 2336 births of the previous year.

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress”reports, the Justice Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Ararat Danielyan said at today's press conference. “12 cases of deaths of children have been registered during the mentioned period. The most popular names for boys are Davit, Aleks, Mark, Ashot, and for girls-Anna, Nare, Mariam and Maria," said Danielyan.

     

Politics

President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset, the parliament of Israel, on the sidelines of his working visit, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with Cypriot counterpart

US President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform...

Armen Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines...

Lernik Hovhannisyan sums up the work of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic for 2019

In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...

Armenia President to attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...

Armen Sarkissian and Giorgi Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on...

Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Mexican MP

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on January 20 received head of the parliamentary friendship...

Economy

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.

All news from section

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Society

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019

In 2019, the number of births in the republic amounted to 2131 as compared to 2336 births of the previous year.

All news from section

Armenia climbs in The Economist Democracy Index

The Economist has published its Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2019, surveying 167 countries across...

Regional Round of International Environmental Moot Court Launched in Artsakh State University

On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition...

Bako Sahakyan attends event dedicated to Judicial System Worker’s Day

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the...

Solemn event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Krkzhan

On January 20, a solemn event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Stepanakert's Krkzhan...

Earthquake hits Armenia

Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake...

Military

Bako Sahakyan attends meeting of Defense Army’s Military Council

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military

The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019
Ararat Danielyan summed up the works of the Ministry of Justice of Artsakh Republic over the past year
They're still robbing us': Angry Lebanese reject new government
Armenia climbs in The Economist Democracy Index
President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

All news from section

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

All news from section

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

All news from section

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

International

They're still robbing us': Angry Lebanese reject new government

All news from section

Number of novel coronavirus cases in China reaches 570

Trudeau, Erdogan agree on need to de-escalate Middle East tensions

Greece elects first woman president

Most Read

month

week

day

Search