Society

The number of foreign citizens' marriages registered in Artsakh increased

In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens' marriage permissions instead of 14 cases of the previous year.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Justice of Artsakh Republic Ararat Mirzoyan said at today’s press conference.

“9 of them are citizens of the Russian Federation, 1 couple is from the Republic of Ukraine, 1- from India, 2- from Turkmenistan, 1- from Germany, 2 -from the United States of America and 16 are citizens of the Artsakh Republic,” said Danielyan.


     

Politics

Italian MP Giulio Centemero delivers remarks on anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku

Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) delivered remarks on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Baku.

President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset,...

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with Cypriot counterpart

US President Donald Trump set a presidential record for activity on his favorite social media platform...

Armen Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines...

Lernik Hovhannisyan sums up the work of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic for 2019

In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...

Armenia President to attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...

Armen Sarkissian and Giorgi Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on...

Economy

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Society

Russian PM awards EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Stolypin Medal 1st Class

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan with the Stolypin Medal 1st Class.

In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens'...

Number of divorces increases in Artsakh

207 divorces were registered in Artsakh in 2019 against the 204 applications submitted in 2018.

Number of marriages reduces in Artsakh

In 2019, 836 marriages were registered in Artsakh instead of 899 cases of the previous year.

2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019

In 2019, the number of births in the republic amounted to 2131 as compared to 2336 births of the previous...

Armenia climbs in The Economist Democracy Index

The Economist has published its Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2019, surveying 167 countries across...

Regional Round of International Environmental Moot Court Launched in Artsakh State University

On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition...

Military

Bako Sahakyan attends meeting of Defense Army’s Military Council

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office stated.

Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military

The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...

Russian PM awards EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Stolypin Medal 1st Class
Zarif: Iran Is Open for Dialogue with Neighbors
Number of divorces increases in Artsakh
Number of marriages reduces in Artsakh
2131 Babies Born in Artsakh in 2019
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

International

Zarif: Iran Is Open for Dialogue with Neighbors

They're still robbing us': Angry Lebanese reject new government

Number of novel coronavirus cases in China reaches 570

Trudeau, Erdogan agree on need to de-escalate Middle East tensions

