In 2019 the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh has registered 16 cases of foreign citizens' marriage permissions instead of 14 cases of the previous year.

January 23, 2020, 15:59 The number of foreign citizens' marriages registered in Artsakh increased

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Justice of Artsakh Republic Ararat Mirzoyan said at today’s press conference.

“9 of them are citizens of the Russian Federation, 1 couple is from the Republic of Ukraine, 1- from India, 2- from Turkmenistan, 1- from Germany, 2 -from the United States of America and 16 are citizens of the Artsakh Republic,” said Danielyan.