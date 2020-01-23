In 2019, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh and its subdivisions carried out works directed at development and implementation of the tasks and functions of the system. Works on improving the legislation of the Republic of Artsakh, reforming the judicial system and reforming the law enforcement practices continued over the past year.

January 23, 2020, 14:20 Ararat Danielyan summed up the works of the Ministry of Justice of Artsakh Republic over the past year

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh Ararat Danielyan said at today's press conference.

According to him, one of the most important tasks of the ministry was the effective protection of human rights and freedoms, development of the quality of services provided to the population and improvement of the activity of the system subdivisions.

Measures have been taken to improve the socio-economic development of the system, to reform its activities and expand the material and technical basis.

The minister received 93 citizens last year. The minister noted that he visited Askeran, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut, Shahumyan, Shoushi, Kashatagh and Stepanakert regional subdivisions, held meetings with heads of relevant structures, familiarized himself with the existing issues and gave necessary instructions.

“Over the past year the ministry received 8081 applications instead of last year’s 7174, of which 4403 (last year 3981) from state agencies and territorial departments of the ministry, 3592 (3116) from the staff (of organizational nature), NGOs, private entrepreneurs, and 86 (77) citizens,”said Danielyan.