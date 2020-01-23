Tehran is open for dialogue with neighboring states for the sake of restoring security and stability in the region.

January 23, 2020, 16:22 Zarif: Iran Is Open for Dialogue with Neighbors

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was announced on Thursday by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Iran remains open for dialogue with its neighbors, and we declare our readiness to participate in any additional work that meets the interests of the region", the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter page.

According to Zarif, Tehran "welcomes any step that revives the hopes of the peoples of the region and brings them stability and prosperity".