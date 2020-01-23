Violent demonstrations were witnessed on the streets of central Beirut as protesters gathered in the heart of the capital near the main entrance to parliament, which has been heavily fortified with barbed wire, steel gates and metal plates.

January 23, 2020, 12:51 They're still robbing us': Angry Lebanese reject new government

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Protesters lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets in a bid to clear the area, Al Jazeera reported. Lebanon announced the formation of a new government on Tuesday following three months of political blockade. However, the protesters say the new government comprises the same people they have been rallying against since October 17.

"We want the government to work according to our needs. If not, to hell with them," said Mohammed, a 23-year-old protester who is from Tripoli, in the country's north, and who was present in the Beirut demonstrations. "They're still stealing from us. We don't have electricity, we don't have hospitals, and we are starving to death," Mohammed added. Protesters have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government that is led by independent technocrats and that can deal with the crippling economic crisis and widespread corruption.