President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visited the Knesset, the parliament of Israel, on the sidelines of his working visit, the Presidential Office stated.

January 23, 2020, 12:12 President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Sarkissian and his spouse were hosted by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and his wife. “It’s a great honor for us to host you in our country. We are happy for your visit, even if it is taking place in the framework of not so happy event”, the Speaker of the Knesset said, expressing confidence that the visit of President Sarkissian, as well as Armenia’s decision to open embassy in Israel will be an important step for the future development of the bilateral relations. “Frankly, for many years I wished to return back to Israel as I have memories with this country”, the Armenian President said and attached importance to the experience of Israel in the fields of IT, innovations. Talking about the similar historic pages the Armenian President said the similarities of the fates of the two nations are impressive and they hint that it is necessary to think about the future.

“Armenia is a small country, but a global nation, the same is Israel. I am here also for outlining the cooperation areas. Armenia highlights the development of many sectors, such as science, education, security, agriculture and innovative technologies. As a President I have an initiative to make Armenia a new technological hub. There are highly-qualified physics, mathematicians in our country, we have very good educational programs in programming”, Armen Sarkissian said. President Sarkissian said many historic pages for Armenian and Jewish peoples have been tragic, adding that it is necessary to unite efforts to prevent the repetition of such human disasters. Armen Sarkissian raised the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Knesset, stating that the recognition and condemnation of this shameful page of history should not be connected with today’s political interests and realities. “The recognition of the Armenian Genocide is first of all a moral responsibility and a tribute to the memory of innocent victims, but at the same time it is also an important contribution to the international efforts aimed at preventing genocides and crimes against humanity”, the Armenian President said.