In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.

January 22, 2020, 16:19 Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic, Lernik Hovhannisyan said at today’s press conference. The Minister noted that tourist arrived Artsakh from Russia (19 thousand 160 tourists) USA (7 527), France (1 661), Germany (765), Lebanon (699), Poland (685), China (671), Argentina (594), Canada (575), and Syria (568).