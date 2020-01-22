Armen Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian President and the Apple CEO exchanged views on the cooperation opportunities in the fields of information, digital technologies and innovations.