Lernik Hovhannisyan sums up the work of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic for 2019

In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh has allocated about 106.5 million drams instead of last year’s 104,5 million drams for organizing cultural events.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Tim Cook on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office stated.
In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic...
On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on January 20 received head of the parliamentary friendship...
In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s 28 thousand 588 tourists. The number has increased by 46, 7 %.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition launched in Artsakh State University.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the...
On January 20, a solemn event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Stepanakert's Krkzhan...
Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake...
Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan has been found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment,...
Last year about 40 monuments of 7 regions of Artsakh were cleaned up and improved by “Protection of...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office stated.
The Armenian parliament unanimously adopted an opposition-authored bill on introducing stricter criminal...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
