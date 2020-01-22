In 2020 under the draft state budget, the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh has allocated about 106.5 million drams instead of last year’s 104,5 million drams for organizing cultural events.

January 22, 2020, 14:37 Lernik Hovhannisyan sums up the work of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic for 2019