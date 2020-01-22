Armen Sarkissian and Giorgi Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Gakharia conveyed the warm greetings of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to the Armenian President. President Sarkissian and PM Gakharia exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian relations.

The officials said they see a great cooperation potential in high technologies, agriculture, food industry, tourism and other spheres.