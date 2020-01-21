Trump speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos 'amid tension at home and abroad'

As the US Senate launches only the third impeachment trial of a president in history, President Donald Trump is said to be half a world away in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: But he was unable to escape scrutiny there, where some of the United States' allies have distanced themselves and the recent conflict with Iran has sparked renewed skepticism of the president's handling of foreign affairs. The president's day Tuesday was to begin with him delivering opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, followed by a "fireside chat" with WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

Before his speech, he emerged briefly to greet reporters, who were quick to ask him about the impeachment proceedings in Washington, according to CBS News. Mr Trump said he was looking forward to meeting fellow world leaders, and dismissed the trial in the US, as he often does, as "just a hoax," adding that it was "just disgraceful." White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told CBS News that Mr. Trump would "certainly receive briefings" on the impeachment process, which was due to begin in Washington around the time the president sits down for dinner with CEOs in Davos.