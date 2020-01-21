Artsakhpress

Society

Regional Round of International Environmental Moot Court Launched in Artsakh State University

On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition launched in Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, lawer Luiza Nersesyan, noted that during the moot court organized by Stetson University and Artsakh State University, law students from throughout Central Asia litigated legal environmental issues that cross national borders. Yerevan State University, Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University and Artsakh State University students participated in the competition. Each team consists of 3 students.

The regional round will be held from January 20 to 22. The winning team will participate in the final round to be held on April 2-4 in Florida, USA. In addition, the organizing team will also participate in the final round.


     

Politics

Armen Sarkissian and Giorgi Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office stated.

Economy

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office stated.

Society

Military

Bako Sahakyan attends meeting of Defense Army’s Military Council

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended today a meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council in Stepanakert convoked to sum up the activities of the army in 2019 and the 2020 action plan, the Presidential Office stated.

