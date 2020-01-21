Regional Round of International Environmental Moot Court Launched in Artsakh State University

On January 21, the Central Asian Regional Rounds of Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition launched in Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, lawer Luiza Nersesyan, noted that during the moot court organized by Stetson University and Artsakh State University, law students from throughout Central Asia litigated legal environmental issues that cross national borders. Yerevan State University, Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University and Artsakh State University students participated in the competition. Each team consists of 3 students.

The regional round will be held from January 20 to 22. The winning team will participate in the final round to be held on April 2-4 in Florida, USA. In addition, the organizing team will also participate in the final round.