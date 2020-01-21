Storm Gloria kills 4, disrupts travel in Spain

Four people have died as strong winds and heavy snowfall battered parts of Spain on Sunday and Monday, DW reported, citing officials.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than 30 Spanish provinces are on high alert and parts of southern France are expecting the poor weather to arrive soon. Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, bore the brunt of Monday's storm. Waves of over 8 meters (26 feet) in height were spotted by port authorities in Valencia on Monday, a new record. Two people died of hypothermia near Valencia, while in Avila a man died when roof tiles hit his head after they were dislodged by strong winds.