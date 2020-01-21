The World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos on Tuesday. The 50th anniversary meeting will last from January 21 to 24.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS During the forum, it is scheduled to discuss issues of development of new technologies and possible threats from their implementation, climate change and protecting the biodiversity of the planet, business development in the context of technological and social changes, health issues, issues of professional development and the future of the “labor market”, settlement of military conflicts in ‘hot spots’. As part of the WEF-2020, two global projects will start: an educational program that will reach 1 billion people, as well as an initiative to plant 1 billion trees on the planet, news.am reports. Participants of the Davos Forum The World Economic Forum in 2020 will bring together about three thousand participants from 117 countries.