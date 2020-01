The UNESCO reported almost 90% of crimes committed in the world against journalists go unpunished, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of journalists killed on the planet almost halved in 2019 and is at its lowest level in 10 years. It accounts for 56 deaths, compared with 99 in 2018. The UNESCO recorded 894 killings of journalists between 2010 and 2019, an average of almost 90 killings per year.