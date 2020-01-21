Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: This year's forum is attended by over 700 speakers and over 3,000 participants from around the world. The Forum was officially opened by founder and president of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. In his opening remarks Klaus Schwab said he is proud of the community they have managed to form within the past fifty years. He in particular welcomed the Young Global Leaders and the Global Shapers who believe in the world’s mutual connectivity and are ready to work jointly.

The Armenian President also attended the 26th Crystal Award on the sidelines of the Forum. This year the Forum winners are Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, presented awards to artist Theaster Gates, choreographer Jin Xing, actor Deepika Padukone and artist Lynette Wallworth. They were awarded for their contributions to inclusive and sustainable change.