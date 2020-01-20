Bako Sahakyan attends event dedicated to Judicial System Worker’s Day

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 20 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the Judicial System Worker, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:The President congratulated the workers and veterans of the system on the professional holiday, handed in state awards and title certificates to a group of the sphere’s representatives.

President Sahakyan underlined that a fully functioning and professional judicial system complying with the letter and spirit of the law is of utmost importance for the establishment of democratic state, ensuring the balance between the branches of power.