Solemn event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Krkzhan

On January 20, a solemn event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Stepanakert's Krkzhan suburb was held.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the Free Homeland Party, who took part in the liberation of Krkzhan, and the head of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, Major- General Samvel Karapetyan attended the event.

They laid flowers at the memorial eternalizing the memory of those who fell victim during Krkzhan Liberation Struggle.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the liberation of Krkzhan was one of the most important victories.

“After a long struggle, we have managed to liberate this historical Armenian settlement. There were Armenian churches, centuries-old graves in this district. The liberation of Krkzhan was one of the main goals of our struggle,” said Harutyunyan, in particular. “We must keep alive the memory of our fallen brothers who struggled for our freedom and independence.”

According the decision of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the liberation of Krkzhan, a group of freedom fighters were awarded with precious gifts.