Earthquake hits Armenia

Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the disturbance of stability in the region in concerning.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan does not agree with the opinion that since there is no...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, met in...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Robert Abela on his election...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....
World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.
According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...
Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan has been found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment,...
Last year about 40 monuments of 7 regions of Artsakh were cleaned up and improved by “Protection of...
The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria donated medicine and medical supplies to the Aleppo Hospital...
Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baku...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day