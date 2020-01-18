Artsakhpress

International

French president Macron evacuated from packed theatre by armed riot police as mob of anti-government protesters try to reach him

French president Emmanuel Macron was evacuated from a packed theatre by armed riot police last night after a mob of anti-government protesters tried to reach him.

 STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The major security scare saw Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte leaving the Bouffes du Nord in the 10th arrondissement of Paris soon after 10pm, according to the Daily Mail. Video posted on Twitter showed around 30 demonstrators storming the doors of the historic theatre, which is close to the Eurostar railway station in the city. It followed Taha Bouhafa, a 22-year-old political activist who was sitting just behind the president, videoing the head of state and then inviting people to rush in. Mr Bouhafa tweeted: 'I am currently at the Bouffes du Nord theatre (Metro station, La Chapelle) 3 rows behind the President of the Republic.
Activists are around the corner and are calling on everyone to come in. Something is brewing ... the evening may be hectic.' Mr Bouhafa is believed to have been arrested for the tweet, while CRS riot police dealt with the mob, some of who got close to Mr and Mrs Macron. “They were chanting anti-Macron slogans, and generally making life very uncomfortable for the couple and their entourage,” said a witness to the trouble. “The Macrons were both moved out of their seats, and away from the trouble, until the all clear was given.” A presidential source confirmed the evacuation, saying the Macron later returned to the theatre to watch the play – a modernist drama called The Fly.
The source said Mr Macron 'will continue to go to the theatre as he usually does and will ensure that political actions do not disturb the freedom of expression, the freedom of artists, and the freedom of creativity.'

     

Politics

Disturbance of stability in region is concerning – Armenian FM on Middle East developments

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the disturbance of stability in the region in concerning.

Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan does not agree with the opinion that since there is no...

Armenian President meets Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation in Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, met in...

Pashinyan congratulates Malta’s new PM on election

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Robert Abela on his election...

Armenian-Serbian ties record progress: President Sarkissian meets with PM Brnabić in UAE

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the sidelines...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism....

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 1.6%

According to preliminary data, in 2019, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic...

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according...

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia

Today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.

Former NSS Director G. Kutoyan found shot dead in Yerevan

Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan has been found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment,...

Cleaning works of about forty historical monuments carried out in 2019

Last year about 40 monuments of 7 regions of Artsakh were cleaned up and improved by “Protection of...

Armenian humanitarian mission donates medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria donated medicine and medical supplies to the Aleppo Hospital...

Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on 30th anniversary of Baku pogrom

Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baku...

Military

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.

OSCE Mission will Conduct a Monitoring on the Border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...

Deputy chief of Armenian army's general staff pays inspection visit to military formation

Head of Department for Readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia-Deputy Chief of the General Staff of...

Earthquake hits Armenia
Former NSS Director G. Kutoyan found shot dead in Yerevan
Armenian MFA comments on Azerbaijani FM’s statement
One of last Canadians to survive Armenian Genocide dies aged 104
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Judo:Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

French president Macron evacuated from packed theatre by armed riot police as mob of anti-government protesters try to reach him

China's economic growth hits 30-year low

Pre-election campaign kicks off in Azerbaijan

Five countries demand compensation from Iran over downed Ukrainian plane

