The campaign season for the snap parliamentary election has begun in Azerbaijan.

January 17, 2020, 10:56 Pre-election campaign kicks off in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The pre-election campaign will start on January 17 and end on February 8, APA reported.

According to the decree of the Azerbaijani president, the early parliamentary voting is scheduled for February 9.

Earlier, the parliament was dissolved on the initiative of the ruling party.