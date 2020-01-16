Disturbance of stability in region is concerning – Armenian FM on Middle East developments

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the disturbance of stability in the region in concerning.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Commenting on the current situation in the Middle East, in particular the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran, the Armenian FM told reporters: “For us the disturbance of stability in our neighboring region is very concerning. We are working with our partners in this respect.

There are disagreements between our partners, and this in turn affects the regional security and the security of our country. We really hope that it would be possible to stabilize the situation only through peaceful and negotiation means and avoid developments that lead to escalation”, the FM said.