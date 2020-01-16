Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan does not agree with the opinion that since there is no document at the negotiating table, talks are starting from scratch.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the disturbance of stability in the region in concerning.
The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria donated medicine and medical supplies to the Aleppo Hospital on January 16th, the group’s spokesperson Nazeli Elbakyan told Armenpress.
Catholicos Karekin II will serve a memorial service on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Baku...
Archaeologists have discovered a 2nd century aqueduct during excavations in Artashat, a town in the province...
The Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 30th anniversary...
Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth, BBC News...
On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.
On January 14, Artak Davtyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
