President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, met in Abu Dhabi with Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, founding member of ALNOWAIS Investments Nasser Al Nowais, the Presidential Office stated.

January 16, 2020, 14:32 Armenian President meets Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation in Abu Dhabi

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The company operates in hotel business and real estate, infrastructure and energy, and has extensive experience in the implementation of renewable energy projects. The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the mentioned spheres.